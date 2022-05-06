e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai reports 117 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

Mumbai reports 117 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

The recovery rate is at 98 percent.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Mumbai reports 117 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic | Photo: BL Soni
Mumbai reports 117 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic | Photo: BL Soni
Advertisement

With 117 new infections and zero deaths being reported on Wednesday, taking the total case count to 10,60,434 with 19,563 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:34 PM IST