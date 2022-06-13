e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports 1,118 COVID-19 cases, 72 patients hospitalised

The recovery rate is at 97 percent and 94 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
PTI Photo

Mumbai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 fresh infections on Monday, June 13. The city today recorded a total of 1,118 cases, taking the total case count to 10,81,865 with 19,573 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 97 percent and 94 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

