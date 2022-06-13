Mumbai reports 1,118 COVID-19 cases, 72 patients hospitalised

Mumbai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 fresh infections on Monday, June 13. The city today recorded a total of 1,118 cases, taking the total case count to 10,81,865 with 19,573 fatalities till now.
However, the recovery rate is at 97 percent and 94 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.
