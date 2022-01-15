Mumbai reports 10,661 COVID-19 cases; 84 percent of patients asymptomatic

Mumbai on Saturday reported 10,661 COVID-19 cases. In the last 24-hours, the city's tally has reached 9,91,967. However, 84 percent of patients are asymptomatic.

Yesterday the city had reported over 11,317 cases, however, the city has reported a fall in daily cases again today.

The daily covid cases had gone down from 20,700 to 10,661 in the last 5 days.

21,474 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 8,99,358.

The city recorded 11 deaths due to coronavirus which pushed its fatality count to 16,446 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:24 PM IST