e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Mumbai reports 103 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate stands at 98%

A total of 165 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai, Friday, January 28, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai, Friday, January 28, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Advertisement

Mumbai today reported 103 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,35,991.

A total of 165 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 4895 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 838 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

ALSO READ

Mumbai reports less than 100 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98% Mumbai reports less than 100 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:03 PM IST
Advertisement