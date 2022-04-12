Mumbai: Repeating ward demarcation process not appropriate, says BMC

Despite an order from the Maharashtra government, the BMC has clarified that it won't undertake the ward demarcation exercise again, as the civic body has already completed the process.

On Monday, the state's urban development department issued a circular, to poll-bound municipal corporations, including the BMC, to initiate the demarcation process based on the population coming under their jurisdictions.

The BMC has spent Rs 27.10 crore for the ward demarcation process, which was recently revealed through an RTI application.

However, the opposition members in the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC have lashed at the civic body for splurging crore of rupees on the demarcation process when the polls haven't been scheduled yet.

Instead of making a fresh draft, the Corporation will use the two drafts which were prepared earlier, the BMC underscored.

"As of now, we have two ward demarcation drafts with us; the first draft is that which we had submitted to the election commission in December for approval. And the second draft was made after hearing suggestions and objections," said BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Hence, no fresh draft will be made because repeating the exercise again from the scratch won't be appropriate, he averred, adding that the number of wards will, as of now, stands at 236 as decided recently.

However, the final decision, about which draft would be forwarded out of the two, will be taken in the meeting with BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Reasoning that a new ward demarcation process would be undertaken under the BMC Act, the state government had cancelled the demarcation processes, done by other civic bodies as well as the BMC, in the last assembly session.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST