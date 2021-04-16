Mumbai: Remdesivir shortage will last for 2 days, says FDA

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dr Rajendra Shigane, on Friday, said the shortage of Remdesivir injections will continue for the next two to three days in Maharashtra. Thereafter, the supply will be smooth. “The government expects an increase in the supply of Remdesivir. FDA has today issued orders whereby exporters can now sell the injection in Maharashtra. This is possible as the central government has banned its export amidst the rise in demand. The government expects these exporters to sell the maximum of their stocks in the state,” he noted.

In addition, Dr Shingane informed that he held talks with the CEOs of Remdesivir producing companies, who have been urged to ramp up the production. This is also expected to improve the supply of the injection in the state.

“Today, I had discussions with the MDs and CEOs of Remdesivir producing companies and understood their plans to increase the production. They have promised to ramp up the production. The state could have received 55,000 Remdesivir injections on Thursday, but got only 37,000, which means there is already a deficit of 18,000 vials. The government expects that the supply will rise by April 19,” said Dr Shingane.

Dr Shingane’s announcement came a day after Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the supply of Remdesivir to private hospitals will be done only on the basis of active patient factor. “However, there is an urgent need by the private and public hospitals to ensure the injection is used judiciously as per the recommendations of the task force on COVID-19,” said Tope.