Mumbai: Reliance Jio network resumes after outage

After being down for nearly two hours, Reliance Jio networks are reportedly functioning again in Mumbai.

The network was reportedly down in the city as several users said they were unable to make or receive calls via their Jio numbers. Moreover, the users were also unable to access the Internet using the Jio number.

According to reports, the network outage was experienced in suburban Mumbai as well as regions of Thane like Kalyan and Dombivli.

Reliance has not yet given the reason for the outage but an official statement from the company is expected to be out soon.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:39 PM IST