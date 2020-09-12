Mumbai: Relatives threaten and abuse KEM doctor after patient dies; MARD demands strict action

Mumbai: Relatives of a patient entered the Emergency ward of the King Edward Memorial Hospital and started abusing the resident doctor after they were informed that the patient had died. Taking the act into consideration, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has demanded strict action against the relatives.

The incident occurred on September 8, when a 18-year-old patient named Jatin Pawar, was admitted to the KEM hospital after he was suspected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARI) and was admitted to the emergency ward under MVS unit.

According to the doctors, the patient had a history of fever and breathlessness since the last three days following which he was admitted in a private hospital and later was shifted to KEM in view of three episodes of Generalised tonic-clonic seizures (GTCS).

“When the patient was admitted on September 7 we examined his health parameters which showed saturation was 80% on 15 litres O2, Blood pressure - 120/80 mm of hg, altered sensorium. Following which the patient was intubated and put on a ventilator, post-intubation BP crashed, was started on support and was sedated,” said a senior doctor.