Mumbai reeling under Influenza A spread, doctors treating 4-5 cases per day

FPJ

Mumbaikars are reeling under influenza A (H3N2) virus or flu with symptoms that slightly differ from what has been seen earlier. Many normal people are exhibiting symptoms of asthma, necessitating blood tests and X-rays as the infection is affecting not just the throat but the entire bronchial tree.

Dr Harshad Limaye, senior consultant for infectious diseases at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said that the number of patients in outpatient departments has increased, with a majority of them anxious that Covid has returned.

“Over the past two weeks, we have been detecting four to five patients with Influenza A every day. The symptoms are throat pain, fever, cough and cold,” he said.

Dr Limaye added that these symptoms improve within two days with correct medication. “We urge people to not panic and seek treatment as soon as the symptoms appear.”

Persistent cough remains in some cases

Other senior doctors said they have been seeing many patients complaining of persistent cough even after the flu settles. In the post-viral phase, many experience prolonged fatigue, weakness, tiredness, mental fogging, and inability to work and concentrate, they said.

One doctor said that the weather has been unpredictable and poor air quality is worsening the situation as many go out for walks early in the morning.

Health experts said that respiratory viruses, including the influenza virus, cause airway inflammation but presentation and long-term effects could vary. The condition depends on some factors, including genetic predisposition of a person, allergic tendencies, pre-existing asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases.