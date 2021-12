The Customs officials at the Nhava Sheva port have seized a consignment containing red sanders or red sandalwood worth Rs 15 crore value in the illicit market, agency officials informed on Friday.

According to the Customs officials, on specific input, the officials had intercepted one 20 feet container of Red Sanders totally weighing 15020 kilograms. The said consignment was meant for export to UAE with declared good "Empty Glass Bottles 90 ml" .

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST