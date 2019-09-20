Mumbai: Red alert, but no rain

Mumbai: Before issuing a ‘Code Red’ the next time dark clouds hover over the city skyline, our weathermen should remember the Arabic proverb : A cloud is a promise, fulfilment is rain.”

The overnight “extremely heavy rainfall” forecast by the Met department turned out to be a false alarm on Thursday. The average Mumbaikar went back home bearing the heavy payload of rain gear without even having to use them. Others silently rued not getting another rain day off from work.

So, why did the rains play truant?

I According to MD officials, “The cyclic circulation moved towards the north Arabian sea due to which intensity of rain was diminished in the city. The red alert which was issued for Mumbai was later changed later. But there will be moderate to heavy rain in the city for next two to three days."

Responding to the India Meteorological Department alert, the state education minister Ashish Shelar took to Twitter shortly after midnight, to announce a holiday for schools and junior colleges across the city.

However, the announcement seem­ed completely at odds with the sunny day that broke. School was very much on. It was business as usual, as students and teachers held classes, and there was no rainfall during the the day.

Teachers stated they could not afford to lose time with unnecessary holidays. Sabrina Imamwala, a teacher said, “The first semester examinations of both junior and degree courses are scheduled for next month. We cannot afford a holiday as already, there is not enough time to complete the syllabus.”

The overnight rain alert failed to dampen the spirits of teachers and students of the NL Dalmia School at Mira Road, as they reported to school early on Thursdsy morning for a scheduled trip to the Nehru Science Centre at Worli.

Teachers accompanying the students assured worried parents that adequate precautions had been taken by the school authorities for the safety of the students in case of a rain emergency. But the rain cast a damper by not showing up and no well-laid plans went awry.