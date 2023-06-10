Mumbai Records Hottest Day In June In 10 Years At 38.5 Degrees; No Sight Of Rain Yet |

Mumbai city on Saturday recorded the hottest day at 38.5 degrees for the month of June in a decade. Last time such high temperature was recorded on June 11, 2014 at 38 degrees. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southerly winds lead to such rise in temperatures.

There are no signs of monsoon hitting the state anytime soon as the IMD is said to predict the monsoons in the next 48 hours.

Mumbai weather

The “very severe” cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm the next 24 hours and likely to move north-northeastward, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Mumbai should expect a wind speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms in the next few days, IMD official Sushma Nair said.

“The cyclone and EI Niño effect will adversely affect the monsoon patterns and the IMD can predict the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra in the next 48 hours,” she said.

EI Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of the surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which affects rainfall patterns, and is a phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years.