Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 5,513 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai on Friday recorded highest single-day spike with 5,513 new cases.
With this, total count of positive cases went up to 3,85,628. The City reported 9 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,629.
As per BMC reports, there are 37,804 active patients in the city.
Maharashtra on Friday (March 26) recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the state since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous highest single-day surge was 35,952 cases, which was recorded on Thursday, March 25.
Besides, 112 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,907. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.
17,019 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,00,056. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.2%.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.