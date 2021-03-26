Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 5,513 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday (March 26) recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the state since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous highest single-day surge was 35,952 cases, which was recorded on Thursday, March 25.

Besides, 112 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,907. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

17,019 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,00,056. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.2%.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.