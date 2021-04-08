Mumbai

Mumbai records dip in COVID-19 cases; 8,938 test positive, 23 succumb

By FPJ Web Desk

(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Mumbai on April 8 reported 8938 cases after seeing a dip in cases on April 5 with 9,857 cases.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,874. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,91,698 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 86,279 active patients. On Wednesday, 6007 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,92,514. The city's recovery rate is now at 80%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 33 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Thursday tested 48,902, people.

