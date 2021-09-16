Mumbai records a 40% surge in Covid cases on September 15

The city witnessed a 40 per cent surge in the daily Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with 514 new infections and four deaths being reported. With this, the total case count stands at 7,36,284, with 16,037 fatalities till now. However, the recovery rate continues to remain constant at 97 per cent since the last two months, with 7,13,174 patients being recovered and discharged.

Maharashtra reported 3,783 new cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 65,07,930, with 1,38,277 fatalities so far.

Despite a spike in cases, officials have denied implantation of fresh curbs but have said that they are closely monitoring the situation and have directed local authorities to stop people from overcrowding, particularly during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Senior officials from the state health department believe the surge in cases could be a result of unlocking. “Cases in the MMR have risen. It is too early to call it a trend,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate.

“It takes about two incubation cycles or 28 days to see an impact of any restriction being eased or imposed. By mid-September we will know if unlocking of trains has had any significant impact,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:24 AM IST