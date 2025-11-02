Mumbai Records 98 Murders In Nine Months; 11 Women Among Victims, Police Data Shows | FPJ Photo

Mumbai has recorded 98 murders in the first nine months of this year, including 11 women victims, according to fresh data released by the Mumbai Police. The figure marks an increase of 20 cases compared to the same period last year, raising concerns over the city’s growing violent crime rate.

The grim statistics come just days after a gruesome murder-suicide in Kalachowki on October 24, when 24-year-old Sonu Barai allegedly stabbed his girlfriend Manisha Yadav, 24, to death after she ended their relationship, before slitting his own throat.

Murder Rate Rises, Attempted Murders Decline

According to official figures, 98 murders and 232 attempted murders were registered in the city till the end of September 2025. During the same period last year, police recorded 78 murders and 240 attempt-to-murder cases.

While attempted murders have shown a slight decline, the sharp surge in homicide cases has set off alarm bells within the force.

Police data also show that three of this year’s murder cases remain unsolved. Among the 11 women murdered this year, police have solved 10 cases and arrested the accused. Last year, 18 women were killed during the same period, reflecting a notable decline in female homicide cases.

Assault Cases Show Marginal Improvement

On a positive note, serious assault cases have dropped marginally from 3,282 incidents last year to 3,054 this year, indicating slight progress in curbing violent clashes.

Officials said most murders occurred in slum pockets and densely populated areas, often triggered by domestic disputes, neighborhood quarrels, drunken altercations, or old rivalries. Investigations revealed that personal conflicts and long-standing enmities were the leading causes of violent deaths.

Recent Murder Cases in Mumbai

October 30 – Govandi: A drug addict, Sajid Qureshi alias Mehfooz alias Saifu Chikna (23), allegedly murdered 25-year-old coconut vendor Mir Kasim Enul Nadab to fund his drug habit. The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested the accused.

October 24 – Kalachowki: Sonu Barai (24) fatally stabbed his girlfriend Manisha Yadav (24) before killing himself on Dattaram Lad Marg around 10:30 a.m.

October 19 – Sion (Pratiksha Nagar): Ram Singar Kalluram Yadav allegedly killed his wife Chandadevi Yadav (27) on suspicion of infidelity.

October 19 – Goregaon: Harshal Ramsing Parama (26) was beaten to death in a case of mistaken identity. Police have arrested Salman Khan, Ismulla Khan, Gautam Chamar, and Rajiv Gupta on murder charges.