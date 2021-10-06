e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:33 PM IST

Mumbai records 629 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on October 6

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai records 629 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on October 6 |

Mumbai records 629 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on October 6 |

Advertisement

Mumbai reported 629 new COVID-19 cases on October 6, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,45,729.

540 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,22,636. Now, there are 4438 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,136 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Wednesday, 39,569 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,05,74,242 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1131 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 48 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai- Latest Updates: City witnesses rain along with thunderstorm and lightning

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 07:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal