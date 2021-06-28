Mumbai records 608 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on June 28

Mumbai reported 608 new COVID-19 cases on June 28, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,20,964.



714 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 6,94,796. Now, there are 8453 active cases in the city.

City recorded 18 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,414 as per data released by the city's civic body.