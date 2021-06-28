Mumbai records 608 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths on June 28

Mumbai reported 608 new COVID-19 cases on June 28, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,20,964.
714 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 6,94,796. Now, there are 8453 active cases in the city.
City recorded 18 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,414 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Monday, 28,295 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 70,72,953 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 728 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.09 percent.
There are total 12 containment zones in the city and 82 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.
