Mumbai records 570 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on October 3

Mumbai reported 570 new COVID-19 cases on October 3, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,44,389.

564 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,21,051. Now, there are 4714 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,125 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Sunday, 41,044 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,04,74,481 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has slightly increased to 1187 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 39 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:07 PM IST