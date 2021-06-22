Mumbai records 570 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on June 22

Mumbai reported 570 new COVID-19 cases on June 22, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,22,461. Now, there are 14,453 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,315 as per data released by the city's civic body. 742 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 6,90,417.