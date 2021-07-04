Mumbai records 548 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on July 4

Mumbai reported 548 new COVID-19 cases on July 4, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,24,678.
705 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,98,696. Now, there are 8,114 active cases in the city.
City recorded 24 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 15,544 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Saturday, 37,128 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 72,92,446 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 767 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.08 percent.
There are total 14 containment zones in the city and 66 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.
