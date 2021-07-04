Mumbai records 548 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on July 4

Mumbai reported 548 new COVID-19 cases on July 4, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,24,678.



705 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,98,696. Now, there are 8,114 active cases in the city.

City recorded 24 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 15,544 as per data released by the city's civic body.