Mumbai records 546 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on October 14

Mumbai reported 546 new COVID-19 cases on October 14, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,49,620.

337 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,25,619. Now, there are 5317 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,172 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 37,007 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,08,57,715 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1151 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 57 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:05 PM IST