Mumbai records 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on June 21

Mumbai reported 521 new COVID-19 cases on June 21, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,21,891. Now, there are 14,637 active cases in the city.





City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,305 as per data released by the city's civic body. 685 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,89,675.