Mumbai records 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on June 21

Mumbai reported 521 new COVID-19 cases on June 21, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,21,891. Now, there are 14,637 active cases in the city.
City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,305 as per data released by the city's civic body. 685 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,89,675.
On Monday, 26,286 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 68,41,314 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate has declined to 720 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.09 percent.
There are total 16 containment zones in the city and 83 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district is at 95 percent.
