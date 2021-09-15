e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:03 PM IST

Mumbai records 514 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on September 15

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reported 514 new COVID-19 cases on September 15, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,36,284.

604 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,13,174. Now, there are 4696 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,033 as per data released by the city's civic body.


On Wednesday, 29,886 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 97,69,953 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1277 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 37 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:03 PM IST
