Mumbai records 504 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on July 10

Mumbai reported 504 new COVID-19 cases on July 10, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,26,637.

736 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,01,710. Now, there are 7,484 active cases in the city.

City recorded 13 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 15,612 as per data released by the city's civic body.