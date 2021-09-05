e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 06:49 PM IST

Mumbai records 496 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on September 5

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Beneficiaries not adhering to social distancing norms, wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose under Maha Lasikaran Sohala by Shiv Sena and Reliance Foundation, at Universal High School Dahisar in Mumbai, Thursday, September 2, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai reported 496 new COVID-19 cases on September 4, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,46,346.

237 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,24,077. Now, there are 3815 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,993 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Sunday, 43,117 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 94,32,959 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1363 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 44 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 06:49 PM IST
