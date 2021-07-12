Mumbai records 478 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on July 12

Mumbai reported 478 new COVID-19 cases on July 12, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,28,174.

701 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,03,077. Now, there are 7,120 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,636 as per data released by the city's civic body.