Mumbai records 478 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on July 12

Mumbai reported 478 new COVID-19 cases on July 12, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,28,174.
701 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,03,077. Now, there are 7,120 active cases in the city.
City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,636 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Monday, 27,827 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 74,99,594 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 926 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.07 percent.
There are total 5 containment zones in the city and 67 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.
