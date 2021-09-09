e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:01 PM IST

Mumbai records 458 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on September 9

FPJ Web Desk
| AFP Photo

| AFP Photo

Advertisement

Mumbai reported 458 new COVID-19 cases on September 8, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,48,066.

334 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,25,581. Now, there are 4010 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,010 as per data released by the city's civic body.


On Thursday, 48,712 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 96,00,253 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1206 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 49 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall likely in city and suburbs today, says IMD

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal