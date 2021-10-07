Mumbai records 458 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on October 7

Mumbai reported 458 new COVID-19 cases on October 7, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,46,250.

185 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,22,821. Now, there are 4784 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,136 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 38,104 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,05,74,242 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1118 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 42 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:28 PM IST