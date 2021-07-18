Mumbai records 454 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on July 18

Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases on July 18, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,31,161.

512 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,06,552. Now, there are 6,554 active cases in the city.

City recorded 12 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 15,702 as per data released by the city's civic body.