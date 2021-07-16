Mumbai records 446 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on July 16

City recorded 11 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 15,678 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 35,362 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 77,00,399 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 951 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.07 percent.

There are total 7 containment zones in the city and 70 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 96 percent.

