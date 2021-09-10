Mumbai records 441 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on September 9

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on September 9, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,34,337.

175 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,322. Now, there are 4537 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,011 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Friday, 49,921 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 96,50,174 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1198 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 44 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:30 PM IST