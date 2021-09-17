Mumbai records 434 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on September 17

Mumbai reported 434 new COVID-19 cases on September 17, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,37,164.

387 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,13,992. Now, there are 4658 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,042 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Friday, 40,443 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 98,84,931 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1289 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 38 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:41 PM IST