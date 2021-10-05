Mumbai records 433 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on October 5

Mumbai reported 433 new COVID-19 cases on October 5, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,45,163.

523 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,22,096. Now, there are 4438 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,129 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Tuesday, 31,969 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,05,34,673 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has retained at 1154 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 44 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

