Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:07 PM IST

Mumbai records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on October 21

FPJ Web Desk
Volunteers decorate a vaccination centre to celebrate India administering its billionth Covid-19 vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. | AFP

Mumbai reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on October 21, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,52,386.

435 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,29,131. Now, there are 4537 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,197 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 34,220 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,10,95,762 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1328 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 42 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:07 PM IST
