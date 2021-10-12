Mumbai records 425 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on October 12

Mumbai reported 425 new COVID-19 cases on October 12, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,48,593.

400 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,24,821. Now, there are 5098 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,164 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Tuesday, 31,716 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,07,89,070 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1087 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 58 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.



Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:27 PM IST