Mumbai records 420 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on September 19

Mumbai reported 420 new COVID-19 cases on September 19, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,38,105.

523 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,14,847. Now, there are 4629 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,053 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Sunday, 36,048 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 99,62,003 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1222 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 45 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:17 PM IST