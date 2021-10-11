e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 08:24 PM IST

Mumbai records 410 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on October 11

FPJ Web Desk
(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai reported 410 new COVID-19 cases on October 11, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,48,168.

358 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,24,221. Now, there are 5075 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,162 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 28,319 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,07,57,354 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1096 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 56 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 08:24 PM IST
