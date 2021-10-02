Mumbai records 405 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on October 2

Mumbai reported 405 new COVID-19 cases on October 2, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,43,819.

495 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,20,487. Now, there are 4713 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,122 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Saturday, 41,048 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,04,33,437 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has slightly increased to 1169 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 44 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:00 PM IST