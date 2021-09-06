Mumbai records 400+ Covid-19 cases for fifth consecutive day

Mumbai: Mumbai on Sunday recorded 496 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the cumulative case tally to 7,46,346 and death toll to 15,993. This is the fifth consecutive day when the city recorded 400 plus cases in a row.

A total of 237 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,24,077. Now, there are 3815 active cases in the city.

On Sunday, 43,117 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 94,32,959 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 1363 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.05 per cent and the recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 per cent.

There are no containment zones in the city and 44 buildings have been sealed as per Sunday's data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 4,057 cases and 67 deaths on Sunday. While a total of 5,916 people were recovered and discharged during the same period. The total fatality rate of the state currently stands at 2.12 per cent.

Total 12 lakh beneficiaries from the state were administered the Covid-19 vaccine doses, setting a new record in single-day vaccination in the state.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:15 AM IST