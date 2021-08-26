Mumbai records 397 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on August 26

Mumbai reported 397 new COVID-19 cases on August 26, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,42,401.

507 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,21,257. Now, there are 2737 active cases in the city.

City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,963 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 41,628 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 90,60,423 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1825 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 24 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:42 PM IST