Mumbai records 392 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on July 22

Mumbai reported 392 new COVID-19 cases on July 22, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,32,741.
520 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,08,716. Now, there are 5,897 active cases in the city.
City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 15,749 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Thursday, 30,509 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 78,71,577 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1152 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.06 percent.
There are total 5 containment zones in the city and 62 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.
