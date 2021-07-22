Mumbai records 392 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on July 22

Mumbai reported 392 new COVID-19 cases on July 22, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,32,741.

520 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,08,716. Now, there are 5,897 active cases in the city.

City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 15,749 as per data released by the city's civic body.