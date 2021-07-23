Mumbai records 374 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on July 23

Mumbai reported 374 new COVID-19 cases on July 23, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,33,115.

482 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,09,198. Now, there are 5,779 active cases in the city.

City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 15,757 as per data released by the city's civic body.