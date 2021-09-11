Mumbai records 365 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on September 10

Mumbai reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on September 10, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,34,702.

232 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,554. Now, there are 4666 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,015 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Saturday, 35,851 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 96,86,025 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1185 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 43 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:48 PM IST