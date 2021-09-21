e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban to allow girls back in school 'as soon as possible', says spokesperson: AFPTaliban spokesman names remaining cabinet members, no women's ministry announced: AFP
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:28 PM IST

Mumbai records 352 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on September 21

FPJ Web Desk
AFP

AFP

Advertisement

Mumbai reported 352 new COVID-19 cases on September 21, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,38,876.

363 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,757. Now, there are 4583 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,059 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Tuesday, 24,907 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,00,18,770 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1177 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 45 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar schools reopen for classes 10, 12 with COVID-19 protocols in place

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal