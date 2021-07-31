Mumbai records 346 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on July 31

Mumbai reported 346 new COVID-19 cases on July 31, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,34,781.

444 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,517. Now, there are 4972 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,889 as per data released by the city's civic body.