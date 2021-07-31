Mumbai records 346 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on July 31

Mumbai reported 346 new COVID-19 cases on July 31, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,34,781.
444 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,517. Now, there are 4972 active cases in the city.
City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,889 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Saturday, 34,202 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 81,52,639 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1465 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.
There are total 3 containment zones in the city and 52 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.