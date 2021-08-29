e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:01 PM IST

Mumbai records 345 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on August 29

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai reported 345 new COVID-19 cases on August 29, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,43,498.

280 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,22,039. Now, there are 3036 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,974 as per data released by the city's civic body.



On Sunday, 44,124 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 91,77,752 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1611 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 30 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:01 PM IST
