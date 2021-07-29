Mumbai records 340 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on July 29

Mumbai reported 340 new COVID-19 cases on July 29, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,35,505.

403 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,12,100. Now, there are 5,201 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,808 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 35,393 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 80,86,152 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1405 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 5 containment zones in the city and 54 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.