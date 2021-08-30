Mumbai records 334 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on August 30

Mumbai reported 334 new COVID-19 cases on August 30, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,43,832.

310 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,22,349. Now, there are 3036 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,976 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 33,391 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 91,77,752 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1577 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 27 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Few takers for AC trains that the WR is currently operating

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:23 PM IST