Mumbai records 333 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on October 16

Mumbai reported 333 new COVID-19 cases on October 16, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,50,441.

526 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,26,566. Now, there are 5379 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,180 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 33,022 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,09,28,695 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1141 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 56 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:13 PM IST